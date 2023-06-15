St Mellons crash: Officer served with misconduct notice in crash probe
A police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in a probe relating to a crash in which three people died.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had served a notice on a Gwent Police officer concerning their review of the missing persons' logs.
The watchdog is also reviewing whether the age of the missing persons impacted on the officer's decision making.
Police found three dead and two injured 46 hours tafter they had gone missing.
Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after the crash near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff on 4 March.
They were found just after midnight on Monday, 6 March.
