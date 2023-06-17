Bannau Brycheiniog: Sgwd Gwladys waterfall jumper hurt
An injured woman has been rescued after jumping from the top of a waterfall.
Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team was called out after the woman jumped from the top of Sgwd Gwladys, or Lady Falls, in Bannau Brycheiniog, also known as the Brecon Beacons.
The woman cut her head severely in Friday's fall, said the rescue team.
"We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and thank the members of public who looked after her before we arrived on scene," it said.