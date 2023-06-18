Plaid's new leader wants to get 'respect agenda back on track'
The new leader of Plaid Cymru has pledged to ensure that women feel "empowered" in party roles.
Rhun ap Iorwerth has taken on the job following a report which said there was bullying and misogyny within the party.
The former deputy leader was elected unopposed a month after the dramatic resignation of Adam Price.
"I want women to feel empowered to become members and to become activists," said the new leader.
Last week, former party leader Leanne Wood said the new leader should be a woman, arguing that tackling misogyny would be easier, given a woman leader would have experience of it.
When asked on BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme if a woman would be a better position to tackle such issues, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "I want to make sure that women are empowered within leadership roles right across the party."
He highlighted Llinos Medi, as the "incredibly effective" Plaid Cymru leader on Anglesey council, and Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, as the "highly respected" leader of the party in Westminster.
He said it was important for the party to get its "respect agenda... back on track".
"I'm very confident that we will, so we can talk about the things that are important in changing people's lives for the better in Wales," he said
Plaid is the Senedd's third largest party with 12 seats and is in a co-operation deal with the Welsh Labour government.
It also has three MPs in Westminster.
Rhun ap Iorwerth has represented the constituency of Ynys Môn - which covers the Island of Anglesey - since 2013.
The former BBC Wales political correspondent had previously attempted to become party leader in 2018, when he was beaten by Adam Price.