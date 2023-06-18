Mountain Ash: Bus driver arrested after motorcyclist crash death
A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a bus, police have said.
The crash occurred on Saturday at about 16:50 BST on Cardiff Road, Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
South Wales Police said a 32-year-old man, from Mountain Ash, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, was arrested and released under investigation, said the police.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact the force.