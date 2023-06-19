BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: Winner is Italian Adolfo Corrado
Italian Adolfo Corrado has been named BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023.
The 29-year-old was named the winner after 16 singers competed in the 10-day competition which is a major event in the classical music calendar.
Soprano Jessica Robinson from Llandissilio, Pembrokeshire was the first Welsh singer to make it to the finals in 20 years.
The event, which began in 1983 sees singers perform a repertoire of classical and contemporary songs.
Commenting on his victory, Adolfo Corrado said: "I'm full of joy and emotion. It was fantastic because on my journey the audience were incredibly powerful and I think they helped my performance.
"It's a dream come true."
The five finalists competing for the title were Welsh soprano Jessica Robinson, Scottish mezzo Beth Taylor, South African soprano Nombulelo Yende, Italian bass Adolfo Corrado, and South African mezzo Siphokazi Molteno.
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World's artistic director, David Jackson said "After 40 years, the competition continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling, world-class performances."
The judging panel, comprised of respected figures made up from the classical music world, faced the arduous task of selecting a winner from the pool of extraordinary talent before declaring Adolfo as the winner of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023.
As the winner of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023, Mr Corrado will receive a prize package that includes a substantial cash award and numerous performance opportunities with leading orchestras and opera companies worldwide.
Julieth Lozano Rolong, 31 from Colombia was crowned winner of the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Audience Prize.
This year's Song Prize was announced on Thursday was 32-year-old South Korean Tenor, Sungho Kim.