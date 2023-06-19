Cardiff: Trampoline park owner sentenced over injuries
- Published
The owner of an indoor trampoline park where four children broke their legs has been given a suspended sentence.
Philip Booth, 61, from St Mellons, Cardiff, did not report the injuries to the council.
The children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were hurt at Supajump on Trident Trade Park, Ocean Way, Cardiff.
A judge at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday sentenced him to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and 200 hours of unpaid work.
He said Booth had put "profit ahead of safety" and the trust the families of the children had put in him was "sorely misplaced".
Supajump consists of about 20,000 sq ft (1,858 sq m) of interconnected trampolines with features such as angled walls, trick airbags, slam dunk basketball, and a battle beam.
Carl Harrison, prosecuting, told the court the attraction did not have a suitable risk assessment, systems of work or staff training procedure in place.
Mr Harrison added there was no suitable supervision of young children and no reporting took place which would have triggered a review of the premises to see if it was up to standard.
He said Booth largely ignored guidance from the regulator which resulted in further accidents and more children being injured.
The mother of a girl who broke her leg at Supajump in 2018 in an incident not related to the case said it was "shocking" to know there are unsafe attractions for children.
"You don't think to research these places before you take your children," said Amy Kirkpatrick, whose daughter Lily broke her tibia and fibula just under he knee.
The injury caused Lily's leg to grow at an angle and she needed metal plates to straighten it out.
"It really shocked me and I was in a lot of pain," the 11-year-old recalled.
"I used to not be able to run properly," she said. "My leg would hurt sometimes and I wouldn't be able to skip around."
Mum Amy said: "It's horrific how there can be somewhere you take your children thinking you are having a nice day thinking it's safe because you assume the people running the parks have done all the right safety things."
Injuries not reported
Of the four children whose injuries were part of the case, the court heard one child got stuck underneath an airbag and had difficulty breathing.
When she managed to free herself she had blood coming from her mouth and had cuts on her face and arms.
Booth told her parents it was "only a graze" and the accident was not reported to the local authority, Mr Harrison said.
Another young girl, aged three, broke her leg after an adult in his 30s landed on top of her while doing a star jump. The child was crying and was offered an ice pack.
But when she was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, an X-ray revealed she had broken her leg and spent nine months in a plaster cast. The accident was again not reported by the company.
Another child broke her leg after landing on something hard in the foam pit.
Mr Harrison said when the parents filled out a form explaining what had happened, they were told by a staff member to take out any reference to her hitting something hard, claiming it was not possible, and the incident was not reported by Supajump.
Finally, the court heard a three-year-old boy broke his leg after an older boy jumped on his trampoline.
The double jump resulted in him landing awkwardly. An X-ray at the Royal Gwent Hospital revealed breaks in both shin bones in one leg, but the accident was not reported by the attraction owners.
Addressing Booth, Judge Matthew Porter Bryant said: "Premises like yours should remove risk and give children a chance to have fun in a safe place.
"People put their trust in you that all safety precautions are taken but that trust was sorely misplaced. There is evidence you put profit ahead of safety."