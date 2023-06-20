Harry Styles delights Cardiff crowd by donning Welsh flag
- Published
Harry Styles has given his fans in Wales something extra to cheer about by donning a Welsh flag during a packed show in the nation's capital.
The pop star waved the Welsh dragon as he launched into his 2022 hit Late Night Talking at Cardiff's Principality stadium.
Styles said it was a "pleasure" to be in Wales during his set.
"I just want to say a massive thank you to you, the people of Wales for all your support," he said.
Styles' two Cardiff gigs, including another show on Wednesday, are part of his global tour.
Some fans spent days camping outside the stadium in the build up to the concert.
Taylor Swift announces Cardiff show
Styles's shows at the Principality Stadium are the last of 2023, but shows for next year are already being confirmed.
American star Taylor Swift earlier announced a stop in Cardiff for her record-breaking Eras tour.
The pop star will play nine shows in the UK, including Cardiff on 18 June 2024.
For the UK dates, fans have been invited to register interest via Swift's website, although those who tried to do so after the announcement were put in a long queue.