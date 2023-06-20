Cardiff Riot: Funeral date set for teens who died in e-bike crash
The funeral of two teenagers who died in a crash which sparked the Ely riot will take place on 6 July.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16 and Harvey Evans, 15 were riding a Sur-Ron e-bike and being followed by police van moments before they crashed in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 18:00 BST on 22 May.
The boys' family have asked that no motorcycles, Sur-Ron electric bikes or scooters are taken to the funeral.
Windsor Clive primary school in Ely will be closing for the day.
A service for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, will be held at 13:00 BST in the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Avenue in the Ely area of Cardiff, followed by a burial in Western Cemetery and a wake at the Vale Sports Arena.
The primary school has told parents it will be closing for the day after holding talks with South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and the church.
A letter from Windsor Clive headteacher Kim Fisher said: "I have held meetings with various organisations such as the police, Cardiff Council and the church to risk-assess the impact of the funerals on the school's ability to operate safely on Thursday 6th July.
"Whilst closing the school is not ideal, this decision has been taken in the best interests of the school and local community on what will be a very emotional time for many."
After the boys' deaths, tensions between members of the public and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.
A total of 20 people have so far been arrested in connection with the riot, and two men were arrested last week in relation to a ride-out to commemorate the teenagers which took place on Saturday 10 June.
Two officers who were captured on CCTV following the two boys in a marked police van minutes before they died are being investigated for gross misconduct as part of a probe by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
Meanwhile, the tragedy, along with the recent death of 15-year-old Saul Cookson who crashed his e-bike into an ambulance shortly after being followed by police in Salford, Greater Manchester, has reignited calls for e-bikes to be regulated in the same way as other vehicles.
A Facebook post by a family friend asked that funeral-goers "incorporate something blue" into what they wear.
"Let's celebrate the lives of these two young boys and come together as one to remember them and show how loved they are."
A second post said: "It's been asked by the families that absolutely no motorbikes, Sur-Ron's or scooters etc are to be at the funeral as the families have been told the police would have to be made aware and this is the last thing we want.
"We hope to see you all on the 6th July to celebrate their life and give our boys the best send off they deserve."
First Minister Mark Drakeford met with community leaders and organisations to look at ways of best supporting the community in future.
Social justice minister Jane Hutt said on Tuesday morning that they are continuing to develop a plan for the Caerau and Ely areas which will focus on supporting children and young people.