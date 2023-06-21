Harry Styles concert leaves 'feather boa massacre' in Cardiff
People in Cardiff have woken up to a "feather boa massacre" following the first of two Harry Styles concerts in the city.
And locals have more colour to look forward to as the star gears up to do it all over again in front of 60,000 at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday.
Styles donned a Welsh flag during the first Cardiff show, and said it was a "pleasure" to be in Wales.
Some fans spent days camping outside the stadium beforehand.
Extravagant dress has become synonymous with Harry's style, so bright colours and feather boas are commonplace with fans.
On Twitter, one Cardiff resident described the scenes of loose feathers in the city centre on Wednesday morning as a "feather boa massacre".
Cardiff Council said the feathers will be sent to an energy waste facility to help create green energy and further recycling.
Zoe, 29, said she has travelled from Brighton for the gig in the Welsh capital on Wednesday, and said of the colourful litter: "I think it's quite cute. It is pretty seeing all the feathers and stuff.
"But obviously it's not very good for the environment having all these feathers sort of floating around the city."
And she said she thinks Styles would be "quite upset" about the littering.
"He probably would care, because he does care about things like that," she said.
"But he's not selling them, it's not his merch team - it's people outside that are selling them."
Meanwhile, 25-year-old Ellen, from Bristol said: "I think Cardiff can cope with a few feathers.
"Its definitely the sign of a good night, and brightens up the place a bit."
But she added that the city "does need a clean-up".
Styles' two Cardiff gigs are part of his global tour, which next takes him to Belgium on Saturday.
During Tuesday's concert, Styles took a break from the music to read fans' signs, including one from a girl named Alicia whose sign read: "Harry I'm gay help me come out."
"Alicia I think you've just done it," Styles said, before wrapping himself in a pride flag.
Styles also singled out couple Elliot and Sian who had thrown him a cup with "name our baby" written on it.
The former One Direction star then stalled the show so pregnant Sian could have a toilet break.
When she came back, he asked the audience to cheer in favour of their favourite name from the options of Stevie, Harley, Rafe and Caleb - Stevie got the loudest cheer.