Withybush: Child hurt after car hits pedestrians at hospital
An infant has been airlifted to hospital after a car crashed into pedestrians outside a hospital.
Officers were sent to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, at 11:50 BST on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the child was taken to hospital in Cardiff for treatment, via air ambulance.
It said a pedestrian, the driver of the car and a passenger were also taken to hospital.
There will be a police presence outside the hospital for a number of hours, the force added.
Hospital director Andrew Burns said: "A traffic incident occurred at lunchtime today on the grounds of Withybush Hospital and Dyfed-Powys Police are in attendance.
"Appropriate medical care is being given to those who were injured in the incident and we kindly ask people not to contact the hospital for more information at this time."
Services at the hospital are running as normal.