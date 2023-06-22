Mountain climber fell 200ft to death in Eryri - inquest
- Published
A hiker climbing in one of Wales' most popular beauty spots "somersaulted" to his death after a rock he was holding gave way, an inquest has heard.
Jack Carney, 23, from Barnsley, fell when he was climbing in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, with his two best friends on 4 February.
Brandon Smith said the rock his friend grabbed landed on him and he fell.
Mr Carney suffered multiple injuries and a coroner concluded his death was accidental.
The three were climbing between the Gribin Ridge to Glyder Fawr when the accident happened, the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, heard.
Mt Belcher said his friend "somersaulted" down the mountain and he could see his rucksack about 50m (165ft) down, but when they called out to Mr Carney, there was no answer.
"I couldn't do anything, it all happened so fast," he said.
The pair called mountain rescue and had to wait on a ledge for about four hours until they could be found.
Both men said they always had the right equipment when climbing, were careful about planning routes and checked weather forecasts.
They and other friends of Mr Carney have since raised more than £15,000 for the rescue team in his memory.
In his conclusion, John Gittins, senior coroner for north Wales, east and central, said Mr Carney was "fully prepared and experienced" but the rock he took hold of had come away.
He suggested it was "maybe due to water erosion", coupled with the weight of his rucksack.
"It is clear to me this is something he loved and he took no risks", he added, describing his death as "an incredibly sad loss of a young man".