Eurovision, Diana Ross, Bjork: Music snapper's best pictures

BjorkMark McNulty
Bjork in London in 1993
By Michael Burgess
BBC News

"I got into music and photography at the same time, but it took me quite some time, years later, for those two things to collide."

Mark McNulty is talking about the collision that came to define his life and career as a photographer.

That same collision has given us a close-up view of some of the world's most successful artists and a fascinating insight into the live music scene.

From Bjork to Paul Weller, Manic Street Preachers to Diana Ross, Anfield to Eurovision, Mark has been there, camera in hand, ready to capture them.

Mark McNulty
Mark has photographed Paul Weller during his illustrious career

Growing up in Liverpool, but now based in north Wales, Mark remembers he first took an interest in photography when he was just 14 years old.

"I was a hobbyist," he said. "I never went to any further education, not a degree level or anything."

Mark McNulty
The White Stripes on stage in Liverpool in 2001

"There was a big thing in the late 1970s," he added.

"[The photographer] David Bailey was advertising Olympus cameras on television, there were programmes about photography, about how to take photographs.

"But unlike all the other kids in school, I just stuck with it."

Mark McNulty
The La's perform at the Earthbeat festival in Liverpool in 1997

It was not until he was 20 years old, however, that he saw his love of music and his passion for photography as a possible career.

Already a fan of the Beatles, it was a Linda McCartney photography exhibition in Liverpool, along with a short course on documentary photography, that nudged him even closer to it as a possible profession.

Mark McNulty
The Farm at Speke Airport, Liverpool, in 1991

Then, either by fate or coincidence, a few of Mark's friends formed a band and he accompanied them to a music festival, along with his camera.

He said it was "a pivotal moment", with his future coming into focus through the camera lens.

Mark McNulty
Scottish band Travis, captured in London in 1996

"I remember thinking 'Oh yeah, I can do this. I've been thrust in the middle of it and I can do this'."

Mark McNulty
Diana Ross performing at the Summer Pops in 2008

What followed was a rich and varied career that has taken Mark all over the world to photograph some of the most famous music artists in history.

Mark McNulty
Mark photographed Seasick Steve at the Carling Academy in Liverpool in 2005

Beginning his career proper in 1987, Mark has seen numerous artists, bands, cameras and lenses come and go over the years.

Mark McNulty
The Manic Street Preachers rehearsing onstage for the Hillsborough Justice Concert at Anfield, Liverpool, May 1997

"Working in music photography has changed because music has changed," he said.

Mark McNulty
Mark pictured Portishead in the Somerset town after which they took their name

"Music and photography have both gone digital and seen massive changes and that's affected a lot of things.

"But everything changes."

Mark McNulty
Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool in May 2023

Despite these changes, however, Mark has never lost his love for capturing the artists he gets close to.

Mark McNulty
Ukrainian artist Jerry Heil at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool in 2023

"A lot of the stuff I end up being happy with is where I'm just documenting something that's going on," he said. "And that's usually on the art scene or music scene."

Mark McNulty
Conchita Wurst performing at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool in May 2023
Mark McNulty
Gregory Porter performing at the Southport Soul Weekender in 2012

