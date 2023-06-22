Dubai: Steps refuse concert over sexuality clause
Steps turned down a show in Dubai over a contract clause which stated they were not allowed to mention sexuality, band member Ian 'H' Watkins has said.
He told Chippenham Pride in Wiltshire he was at a point in his life where morals were more important than a "pot of gold gig".
Watkins said nobody had known Steps were offered the show in the Middle East but he said it was "important" to raise the issue.
In an interview with Bobbi Pickard, chief executive of Trans in the city, on Saturday, he said he was "emotional" that he could not speak up sooner and wished he had "the guts" to speak earlier.
"This week we were offered a gig, a show, and it was in a country were there's lots of oppression, where the LGBTQ+ community is treated so horrendously," he said.
"And in the contract it said 'no mention of sexuality' and that really jarred with me.
"I'm at a point in my life now where my morals and what I strive for is more important that that pot of gold gig was in Dubai," he said.
Mr Watkins said he gave his reasons for not wanting to perform.
"It's because of all the horrendous human rights issues that are happening there," he said.
Dubai is one of the United Arab Emirates, which has strict laws against homosexuality.
Nearby Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup, has similar rules.
It was criticised for its attitude to LGBT people, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.
'Fabulous allyship'
"Respecting and backing H's position has shown fabulous allyship," Ms Pickard said.
"They [Steps] have a strong Pride community following, and this reinforces their support and love for their fans."
She added she would like to see other artists follow in Steps' example and think twice about performing in places where people in their fan base face imprisonment or the death penalty.
Mr Watkins said he had told the band they were welcome to perform without him, but the band decided to follow his decision.
He said regardless of one's gender, sexuality, or colour, people should be able to live their best life, and be their authentic selves.
"It felt like a little win.
"If everybody did that, all of those ripples will make huge waves, and we will have a much more inclusive and beautiful place to live."