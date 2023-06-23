Toddler with terminal cancer gets F1 car and plane surprise
A terminally ill three-year-old boy was surprised with a Formula 1 car, a fire engine and his first ever trip in an aeroplane.
After being diagnosed with cancer in 2021, Morgan Ridler, from Swansea, has now been moved to palliative care.
But on Thursday, Morgan got to sit in a Formula 1 car and even took to the skies for the first time.
After his plane ride, he was escorted down the runway in a fire engine, joined by multiple supercars.
Morgan was due to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.
However, as he is now unable to go, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team brought the Grand Prix to him, taking a Formula 1 car to his door in Gorseinon, Swansea.
The charity Morgan's Army, run by Morgan's mum Natalie, thanked the team on Facebook.
"He has a lot of pain and discomfort at the moment but the glint of joy was still in his eye," she said.
Also on his doorstep was a supercar drive-by, after a call was put out to the local community to gather as many cars as possible.
"Thank you to the beautiful Gorseinon Residents for being an amazing community and showing their support. We are blown away," said Natalie.
As well as the F1 surprise and supercars, Morgan took off in a plane for the first time.
Morgan experienced a short flight in a light aircraft from Swansea Airport and, despite being in pain, "managed to have some smiles".
Dianne Evans, a volunteer at Dreams & Wishes Charity, described the day as "truly extraordinary".
"We had the incredible opportunity to grant three-year-old Morgan's heartfelt wish," said Dianne.
"It was a bittersweet moment, knowing that Morgan was receiving palliative care, but we were determined to make the day a memorable one.
"When Vicki, a nurse at the hospital, reached out to us last Friday, we knew time was of the essence.
"She shared Morgan's desire to experience the thrill of supercars and the joy of soaring through the sky in a plane."
Morgan was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2021 at the age of two.
After eight rounds of chemotherapy, Morgan got better. But the cancer returned and in June doctors told his parents to prepare for end of life care.
Volunteers at Dreams & Wishes made Morgan's dreams a reality by making "countless calls".
"We rallied the support of supercar drivers on social media, engaged the airport and police, and worked tirelessly to ensure that Morgan's wish would come true," she said.
"Morgan, a remarkably brave young boy, has touched the hearts of each and every one of us."