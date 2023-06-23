Rugby players in legal action face intimidation, court hears
Rugby players suing the Welsh Rugby Union, Rugby Football Union and World Rugby have been subject to "intimidation", the High Court has heard.
Nearly 200 players are suing the rugby authorities for head injuries they claim they sustained while playing.
Players in "small communities" have faced intimidation and abuse, said the players' counsel.
"None of us are in this to destroy the sport," the hearing was told.
The case management hearing was told that the players were suffering from progressive and deteriorating neurological conditions.
Counsel for the players said some of the former professionals, as trained athletes, were so large that they would require "sophisticated full-time care".
The court was told some of the players suffering from persistent post-concussion syndrome were "stable" but the condition was progressing in other players.
The players involved in the case had undergone neurological interviews and neuropsychological tests, the court heard.
Counsel for the players said among the issues to be decided were duty of care, breach of duty and causation, then, past and future losses.
World Rugby Limited, Welsh Rugby Limited and the Rugby Football Union were named as defendants.
Friday's hearing was preliminary to decide how the rest of the cases would proceed.