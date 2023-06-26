Withybush crash: Infant dies after being hit by car at hospital
- Published
An infant has died four days after being hit by a car outside a hospital.
The child was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck, along with another pedestrian, on Wednesday.
They were then taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died on Sunday morning.
The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital.
A passenger in the car and the other pedestrian also involved in the crash have already been discharged from hospital.