Carmarthenshire: Rally car owner faked theft of own car in fraud
The owner of a rally car who faked the theft of his £49,000 vehicle has been sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.
Llŷr Jones, 34, from Drefach Felindre, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to fraud last month.
Police appealed for information on the Ford Escort MK2 after Jones reported its theft from his home in October 2022.
Jones even spoke of his "heartbreak" in a television interview at the time.
The car was found in a forest in Newcastle Emlyn and several parts of the vehicle had disappeared.
Jones was later arrested on fraud related charges.
A judge at Swansea Crown Court ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service and pay legal costs.