Wrexham: Prisoner died after being found unresponsive in cell
- Published
An inmate with a history of drug abuse found unresponsive in his cell later died hospital an inquest has heard.
Efforts to revive Matthew Singh, 26, by medics at Wrexham Maleor Hospital were unsuccessful after he was found on 23 November, 2019 at HMP Berwyn, Wrexham.
Ruthin Coroner's Court was told a full inquest would be heard by a jury and it would determine how Singh got hold of psychoactive drugs in prison.
The inquest will examine his drug history and treatment offered.
Assistant coroner Ms Robertson said there would be questions about action taken and lessons learned at the prison since his death.
There will be evidence from officers and medical staff at the prison as well as the head of safety.
A date has yet to be set for the inquest but it is expected to last about seven days.