Swansea: Morgan Ridler dies from cancer aged three
- Published
A three-year-old boy with terminal cancer has died in palliative care after his treatment failed to work.
Morgan Ridler, from Swansea, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2021 at the age of two.
His mum Natalie and dad Matt were told Morgan's tumours had grown and to prepare for end of life care.
He died early on Wednesday, and in a post on social media, his parents said their "beautiful boy started on his next great adventure".
"He was peaceful and comfortable with his family around him," they said.
Morgan was taken on Tuesday to Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice in the Vale of Glamorgan, and he died at about 5:30 BST on Wednesday.
Morgan had had treatment and eight rounds of chemotherapy.
"Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him," said his parents.
"No more pain now, you fought so hard for so long, you always smiled regardless, you always laughed, you always loved."
"Although I wish this never happened to us I know that we are better people for having known and loved you. You've taught us to be more and love more," they said.
"In us you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you've created power for good and we are so grateful for you," the tribute added.
During Morgan's hospital treatment in Birmingham a nurse wrote comforting phrases in Welsh so colleagues could soothe him, which went viral on TikTok.
His parents decided to set up their own charity, Morgan's Army, raising thousands of pounds for families of children diagnosed with cancer.