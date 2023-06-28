Newport drug dealer who gave police fake name is jailed
- Published
A drug dealer who gave a false name to police when he was being arrested has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Nazrul Amin, 32, from Newport, was arrested after police found cocaine and money in his car.
During his arrest, Amin gave a false name and tried to run from police, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Amin pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.
He also admitted possession of criminal property, driving without insurance, resisting arrest and obstructing police.
Prosecuting, Roger Griffiths KC said Amin was stopped by police in the early hours of 1 April and they found cash, two mobile phones and cocaine in his car.
Police then conducted a search of the address Amin gave them under a false name - Mohammad Alim - but the occupants told the officers he did not live there, so he gave officers another different address.
After eventually finding the real Mr Alim, it became clear to police they had been given a fake name by the man they had in custody, said Mr Griffiths.
A fingerprint search then revealed Amin's identity, enabling police to search his home where they found cash, cannabis, weighing scales and a money counting machine.
Defending, Ben Waters KC said Amin was living a "successful and honourable life" and ran his own business before he developed a dependency on drugs and alcohol which led to him stopping working and unable to provide for his children.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins said giving this fake name no doubt caused Mr Alim "considerable anxiety and distress".
He added: "It goes without saying that this offending is too serious to be dealt with anything other than an immediate custodial sentence."
Judge Jenkins sentenced Amin to 42 months in prison, half of which will be served in custody.