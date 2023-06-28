Aberystwyth: Council plans to take over cash-strapped care home
A care home could be taken over by a council as the business that owns it has money troubles.
In May, Methodist Homes for the Aged (MHA), said it was looking for new owners for 10 of its homes including Hafan y Waun, in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion. The others are in England.
MHA boss Sam Monaghan, said the Aberystwyth home was being sold after a sustainability review.
Ceredigion councillor Alun Williams' report will be considered next week.
It confirmed the possibility of transferring it to council ownership was being "explored" to ensure the home continues to operate.
This, it said, would mean more than 50 residents could continue to stay there.
Mr Williams, whose portfolio covers care, said: "The whole building and the services it provides will be transferred to Ceredigion council.
"There will be no disruption to the care that the residents receive, staff can transfer straight over to the council."
The authority, he added, planned to increase staff and resident numbers at the home, which is currently operating at 50% capacity.
"There's great scope to use these facilities a lot more," Mr Williams said.
Under the lease it will transfer to Ceredigion council at no cost by September.
But the report said the MHA wanted to transfer its ownership because it's losing money.
It said funding of £1m was proposed for the transitional period but warned when the home comes under council control it could still make a loss.
To become sustainable "innovative options" would need to be developed for Hafan y Waun, which opened in 2007.
The report said maintaining enough staff had always been challenging, so MHA had a policy not to accept admissions, and limited residents to 50.
Mr Williams said: "Our solution in Ceredigion is to work with our partners in the education and health sectors to grow our own staff."
For several years, people from Ceredigion with severe dementia have had to go to homes outside of the county due to a lack of provision.
Ceredigion council said it hoped to be able to provide this service in Hafan y Waun.
Ceredigion Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake said: "We can't afford to lose homes such as Hafan y Waun, so I'm very glad that they have been able to safeguard its future."
MHA chief operating officer, Dan Ryan, said: "It is pleasing to see the council's cabinet being recommended to accept the transfer."