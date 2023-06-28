Ely crash deaths: Eleven face court for Cardiff memorial ride
- Published
Eleven people who took part in a ride to commemorate two teens killed in a crash in Cardiff are to be prosecuted.
South Wales Police said eight men aged 18 to 41, two 16-year-old boys and a 31-year-old woman would appear in court for driving offences.
The prosecutions relate to an event held on June 10 to remember Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.
About 50 vehicles, including e-bikes, quad bikes and scramblers, took part in the ride from Ely to Barry and back.
The teenagers, who were riding an electric bike, were killed in a crash in Ely on 22 May after being followed by a police van.
Their deaths sparked a riot which saw dozens of officers hurt and cars set alight.
A South Wales Police spokesman said: "Eleven people will receive notices of intended prosecution for motoring offences at a ride out event earlier this month.
"Some of those involved drove in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk.
"Notices of intended prosecution are being sent to three further people to confirm who was using their vehicle at the time of offences committed at the event."
After the memorial ride, police raided a property in Wilson Road, Ely, and seized 11 quad bikes, nine scrambler motorbikes, two all-terrain vehicles and one motorbike.
A 28-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, careless driving and the cultivation of cannabis.
A 41-year-old man from Ely was held on suspicion of handling stolen goods and cannabis cultivation.
Both remain on bail, pending further inquiries.