Newport: Paedophile murdered by sister's boyfriend
- Published
A convicted paedophile was murdered by his sister's boyfriend, who beat him to death with a wooden plank.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Andrew Southwood, 39, of Duffryn, Newport, killed Carl Ball in a "ferocious attack" last August on Heron Way.
The court was told Ball, 51, had served 10 years in prison for raping a woman and abusing a child.
Prosecutors said it was unknown if the attack was "motivated by knowledge of Ball's criminal past".
Mark Cotter KC, prosecuting, said: "In December of 2001 [Ball] was convicted of the rape of an adult female and the sexual abuse of a child.
"He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He served that sentence and was released back into the community."
Mr Cotter said Southwood was in a relationship with Ball's sister and there was "bad blood" between Ball and the family.
The court heard that in Ball's final days he had been attacked several times by other people, including one man who punched him outside the shop with the intention of uploading footage online.
Mr Cotter said: "No doubt it was intended that the footage would be used in some way on social media or similar to humiliate Mr Ball.
"Although that wholly unprovoked attack was mindless and cowardly it ultimately played no part in causing Mr Ball's death."
Mr Cotter added that DNA and mobile phone evidence linked the fatal attack to Southwood.
"We may never know for sure why he did it and we may never know for sure whether others participated in the attack."
Southwood denied murder but was found guilty after a trial and will be sentenced on 20 July.
Judge Mr Justice Martin Griffiths said: "The only sentence is imprisonment for life."