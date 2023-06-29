David Ejimofor: Inquest held into teenager who died after pier jump
A teenage boy who died after jumping off a pier with friends is likely to have drowned, a pre-inquest hearing has been told.
David Ejimofor, 15, died at Aberavon beach, Neath Port Talbot on 19 June in what his family believed was a "yearly coming of age ceremony" after exams.
The inquest was also told the cause of death has not yet been established.
The inquest into the teen's death, who was described as an "exemplary pupil", has been adjourned until 7 December.
Senior Coroners Officer Gareth Heatley told the hearing at the Guildhall, Swansea that David that there were no suspicious circumstances and South Wales Police was continuing its investigation.
