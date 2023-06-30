Lionel Richie tops Chepstow music weekend after Capaldi cancels
- Published
After the disappointment of losing out on a Lewis Capaldi gig, people in south Wales will be hoping Lionel Richie can get the locals dancing on the ceiling.
Capaldi was due to perform in Chepstow, on Saturday, but postponed his tour to focus on his mental health.
But Richie, along with Sugababes and George Ezra, will still make it a big weekend at Chepstow Racecourse.
Joe Robinson, from promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said it was "a major opportunity" for the town's economy.
On Friday night, Richie will take to the stage supported by Sugababes, Gabrielle and Kevin Davy White, while George Ezra will perform on Sunday.
Capaldi had been due to perform at the racecourse on Saturday, but the 26-year-old announced after his Glastonbury performance last weekend that it was "obvious" he needed to spend "much more time getting my mental and physical health in order".
Capaldi was visibly emotional during his Glastonbury set as the crowd carried him through songs when he struggled with his voice.
Mark Duthie, of The George pub, Chepstow, said he was expecting to be busy but it was a "shame" the Saturday concert with Capaldi was not going ahead.
He said big events brought a lot of people into the town, with many going for a drink or a bite to eat before the concert, so businesses were expecting thousands more walk-ins across the weekend.
"Saturday was the one that everyone was talking about… it will impact financially because it will be quieter than we expected to be," he said.
People are expected to camp out around the racecourse this weekend ahead of George Ezra headlining on Sunday.
Travel warning
Transport for Wales said it expected train services to be busy and advised people to check before they travel.
Organisers have also warned ticket holders to plan their journeys with roads expected to be busy.
Mr Robinson said: "We have hundreds of members of staff that work on the site, on the bars and the merchandise, the food.
"Often we source a lot of people locally from the local area, giving a lot of young people opportunity to get involved at a festival site that perhaps they've never had the opportunity to work out before.
"The financial impact is great when you bring a big festival to a town. Lots of people stay in hotels use taxis, use the bus network, the trains, local restaurants will have may perhaps make a weekend of it particularly in somewhere so pretty as Chepstow."