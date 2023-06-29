North Wales Police officer sacked after crashing police car on trip to vet
- Published
A PC has been sacked after crashing an unmarked police car while she was off duty and taking her dog to the vet.
Anja Macleod tried to hide her wrong-doing and is guilty of gross misconduct, a hearing has concluded.
"Dishonesty will not be tolerated and we will always deal with it robustly," said North Wales Police.
Andrew Clegg, chairman of the Colwyn Bay misconduct hearing, said despite an "unblemished" career, dismissal without notice was appropriate.
Following the crash, at Dyserth Bends, near Prestatyn, Denbighshire, it was found Ms Macleod had lied to her sergeant that she was in the area looking for a disqualified driver.
Sgt Jason Diamond told the hearing that he had given Ms Macleod an hour off duty to go to the vet on 26 May, but that nothing was mentioned about taking a police car.
He said he went to the scene following the crash and Ms Macleod told him "that she had caused the collision by being across the road".
He said he hadn't been informed that the dog, named Guinness, was in the back of the car at the time of the crash.
"She told me she was in the area looking for a disqualified driver," he said.
'Unprofessional and unacceptable'
Following the hearing Det Supt Jackie Downes said: "Honesty and integrity are essential to build and maintain the trust and confidence of our communities.
"Former PC Macleod's inappropriate actions sadly fell short of this, her behaviour was unprofessional and unacceptable.
"We welcome the finding of the panel today which sends a clear message. Former PC Macleod will now be barred from working in policing in the future."