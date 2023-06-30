Bryn Fôn a'r Band to stop playing after drummer has stroke
- Published
The bandmates of a drummer who had a stroke have said they will not perform again without him.
Graham Land, long time drummer of Bryn Fôn a'r Band, had a stroke in April.
Frontman Bryn Fôn told BBC Radio Cymru's Carol Parry Jones programme that while Graham was "getting better every day", they did not feel able to carry on without him.
The bandmates have set up a fundraising campaign which has raised more than £11,000 to help with Graham's recovery.
Graham, also an actor, has featured in S4C programmes Pobwl y Cwm and Dal y Mellt - the latter of which was the first Welsh language drama picked up by Netflix.
Graham's son, Osian, stepped in for his father for a series of gigs in June, but the band have now cancelled all of their performances from July onwards.
Bryn said Osian did an "amazing job", but they felt it was not the same without Graham who had played the drums for decades.
The backbone of the band
"People think that all drummers do is bang skins and just have fun, but he's the backbone of the band," Bryn said.
"He's the one who keeps everyone together, he's the one who queues people up to do different things.
"He'll get through it... but in the meantime we're trying to help them as a family and there's a JustGiving page and everyone has been terribly generous."