Bridgend: MP calls medical plant closure shocking
An American medical manufacturing firm's plans to close a plant in south Wales, putting 540 jobs at risk, is shocking an MP has said.
Zimmer Biomet, which makes hip and knee replacements, said on Thursday it would need "significant investment" to keep its Bridgend plant open.
Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend, said the announcement was "absolutely shocking, it's still not sunk in".
He said he was "not aware" of the the company asking for financial help.
"It's a case of trying to recovering from... that shock," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast on Friday. "What we can do now is trying to work with the company now and trying to help those affected."
The Conservative MP said Zimmer Bioment had "outright promised me if they ever became aware of the jobs being at risk they would let me know".
Instead he said he found out an hour before the closure announcement was made, which he called "unacceptable".
Zimmer Biomet and Unite, which represents workers at the plant, are due to meet later to discuss what happens next as a six-month consultation with employees begins.
Plant director Maria Silva said she would "evaluate alternatives and how to limit the loss of jobs".
Unite said it would "fight for jobs and a viable future for the site".
Mr Wallis said Zimmer Biomet had representatives in Westminster "not long ago" asking about when NHS orthopaedic surgeries would be opening up again following the pandemic.
"There was a lot of focus on that side of things, not so much a request for direct financial support," he said. "I met with them face-to-face and nothing was ever even hinted at that jobs might be at risk at some point."