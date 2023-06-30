Betsi Cadwaladr: Coroner calls for inquiry into vascular services
- Published
A senior coroner has asked the Welsh government to consider holding a public inquiry into vascular services at Wales' largest health board.
John Gittins said he wrote to each member of the Welsh government's cabinet to express his "concerns" about the service provided by Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board (BCUHB).
Seven weeks later, the coroner said he is yet to receive a response.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
Vascular services diagnose and treat people for problems with arteries, veins or circulation, and are often used by patients who have other health issues, such as diabetes.
Senior coroner for north east and central Wales, Mr Gittins is looking at the deaths of four vascular patients who died in 2021 after being treated at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Denbighshire.
The cases were referred to him in autumn 2022 following a clinical records review, after a report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) found risks to patient safety.
At a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin on Friday, Mr Gittins read out the letter he emailed to nine Welsh government ministers on 12 May 2023.
It stated: "I'm presently conducting inquests into a number of deaths which have been referred to me whilst not concluded, would appear to relate to vascular treatment provided to the deceased by BCUHB and more specifically to the quality of care and treatment afforded to the deceased by the health board.
"In view of all the above circumstances, I feel duty bound to bring these matters to the attention of ministers so that they may give their consideration as to whether the provisions of Section 29 of the Inquiries Act 2005 now require there to be a public inquiry.
"In addition to the cases which are subject to inquest, members of the public from both legal and medical professions have also brought to my attention concerns which touch upon a variety of issues relating to the provision of vascular service in BCUHB."
The coroner also said in his letter he would be happy to provide more detailed information for such consideration.
Vascular services in north Wales have been under scrutiny since they were reorganised in 2019, with complex vascular services being centralised from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and Wrexham Maelor Hospital to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Denbighshire.
Following the report by the RCS in 2022, Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) categorised the services as "requiring significant improvement".
However, on Thursday that status was de-escalated by HIW after a further inspection found the quality of care had improved, though more progress was needed.