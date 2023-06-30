Flintshire: Driver with no licence killed best friend in crash
A driver with no licence or insurance who killed his best friend by crashing into a tree has been jailed for five years.
Simon Jones, 28, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Jack Daniel Elden Chahal, 22, died when the silver BMW 520 he was a passenger in crashed on the A548 at Gronant, Flintshire, on 17 April 2022.
Mr Chahal's family called him a "caring, funny and beautiful soul".
Mold Crown Court heard Jones lost control on a simple curve in the road.
Prosecutor David Mainstone said an expert calculated the BMW's speed before the early morning crash had been 96mph (155km/h) in a 50mph (80km/h) zone.
Mr Chahal, who was from Prestatyn, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.
Jones was under the influence of alcohol, the court was told, but refused to allow his blood to be analysed. He had previous motoring offences and had served a ban.
Waste of a young life
Judge Niclas Parry told Jones: "It was almost inevitable your attitude towards the rules of the road, that they apply to others but not to you, would end up badly.
"This was so inevitable, so unnecessary, such a waste of a young life."
Simon Rogers, defending, said Jones had lost his "best friend" and was "devastated" by his actions.
"He has some understanding of the huge loss that is felt by the family," he added.
Mr Chahal's family previously described him as "the best son and brother you could ask for" who was "fiercely protective of his family".