Dyfed-Powys police inspector Gareth Earp dies in crash

Insp Gareth Earp was said by his force to be liked and respected
A policeman of 21 years has been killed in a car crash with another vehicle.

Insp Gareth Earp was on his way home from work when it happened on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader, in Powys.

The collision, between a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Range Rover Sport, is being investigated.

The man driving the other car was airlifted to, and remains in, hospital. The force said Insp Earp was well-liked and respected.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Insp Earp died at the scene after the crash happened at about 16:50 BST on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "He leaves behind wife, Tamsin, and three sons Ethan, Theo and Joel, who remain in the thoughts of everyone at the force."

