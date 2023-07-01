Swansea fire: West Cross house blaze leaves three in hospital
Three people have been taken to hospital following a house fire.
Emergency services were called to an address in Gonhill in the West Cross area of Swansea at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said three people were taken to the city's Morriston Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
South Wales Police said the fire, the cause of which is unknown at this stage, was contained to one property.
Road closures are also in place, the force added.