Swansea: Red Arrows tribute to toddler who died from cancer
The Red Arrows drew a heart in the sky in tribute to a three-year-old boy who died from a rare form of cancer.
Morgan Ridler, from Swansea, died in palliative care after he was diagnosed in 2021 at the age of two.
The RAF aerobatics team created a heart-shaped display at the Swansea Air Show on Saturday, dedicated to Morgan's Army, a charity set up by his family.
Morgan had eight rounds of chemotherapy before his family were told the treatment was no longer working.
He died early on Wednesday after being taken to Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice in the Vale of Glamorgan.
In a post on social media, his parents said their "beautiful boy" had "started on his next great adventure".
"He was peaceful and comfortable with his family around him," they said.
Swansea Council said the tribute to Morgan was announced over the tannoy during the air show.
On Facebook, council leader Rob Stewart said the manoeuvre was in remembrance "of brave Morgan Ridler".
The air show tribute followed a special day arranged for Morgan before his death, which included him flying on an airplane for the first time.
Tony Curtis, the founder of the charity Dreams and Wishes, helped to arrange the day for Morgan after his nurse got in touch.
Mr Curtis said: "His nurse called and said he loved supercars and asked was there any way you can get supercars to drive down his street?
"We put a post on a social media and in less than a week we had around 60 supercars turn up.
"Morgan had never been in a plane before so we arranged for him to fly in a plane at Swansea Airport."
Mr Curtis said the day caused Morgan to smile and laugh.
"We were just glad we could create those special memories for him and the family," he added.