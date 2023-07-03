Swansea fire: Father dies in hospital after son, 3, killed in blaze
A father has died in hospital following a house fire in which his son was killed on Saturday.
South Wales Police named the victims as Naemat Lawa Esmael, 51, and his three-year-old son Muhammed Esmael.
Emergency services were called to an address on Gonhill in West Cross, Swansea, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said three people were taken to the city's Morriston Hospital.
Another child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation.
Neighbour Siany Martin, whose home overlooks the house, described the people living there as a "beautiful family" who are "loved by everyone".
"All of us, the community, we're just praying for them, we just want them to know that we're here," she said.
Ms Martin said she heard a bang shortly after 13:00 BST on Saturday, about five minutes after she had returned inside from watching planes fly over as part of the Swansea Air Show.
"I thought it was part of the air show, and then just heard screaming," she said.
"After that it's kind of a blur, just black smoke coming out, people running everywhere trying to do something."
Police said an investigation was being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the fire, which was contained to one house.
Det Insp Carl Price said: "Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.
"We are working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire."
An online page set up to raise money for those affected has so far raised more than £14,000.