Newport: Testing of pupils after TB case found at school
All pupils and teachers who had contact with a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) at a school in Newport will be offered a test.
Public Health Wales confirmed a singular TB case at The John Frost School in Newport.
It said there is "nothing to suggest that the case contracted TB at the school", but attended the premises when they unknowingly had the infection.
No outbreak has been declared and investigations are ongoing.
James Adamson, from Public Health Wales said: "This is a routine process, and if any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered.
"TB is difficult to transmit. It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected.
"In this instance, and to limit the potential spread of infection, we are treating all pupils and teachers who may have had contact with the individual as close personal contacts.
"I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low however, we encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms."