Caerphilly dog attack: Police bravery nominations after Jack Lis death
The police officers who restrained the dog that killed a 10-year-old boy have been nominated for a bravery award.
Jack Lis was mauled to death by a dog named Beast near his home in Caerphilly in November 2021.
Sgt Isabelle Coulson and Sgt Ross Phillips were among the first to attend the scene and helped distract the dog and keep him away from others.
The Gwent Police officers have been nominated for a National Police Bravery award for "complete selflessness".
The awards on 13 July will honour 90 police officers across the UK, with eight Welsh nominees.
Sgt Coulson and Sgt Phillips "thought quickly" and "acted with the utmost bravery and devised a plan to enter the property", said the Police Federation, which allocates the awards.
Sgt Coulson distracted the dog whilst Sgt Phillips was able to enter the house and attend to Jack, who died at the scene.
Sgt Phillips then managed to keep the dog inside when it tried to escape, protecting other members of the public who were outside.
After getting Jack outside and away from the dog, he found then that Jack had died from his injuries.
'Such dreadful circumstances'
Beast was shot and killed by armed police. It was later confirmed the dog was not a banned breed in the UK.
"The brave actions undertaken by both officers show their complete selflessness and dedication to their roles as police officers, said Gwent Police Federation chair Matthew Candy.
"Both Isabelle and Ross acted professionally in such dreadful circumstances, and they did all they could to preserve life.
"They showed compassion and care for the victim but also did all that they could to protect the public and their colleagues on who attended this tragic incident.
"On behalf of our federation branch, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Jack's family and friends."
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jack, who sadly died as a result of this harrowing and shocking case which has left a huge impact on our communities.
"Both of these sergeants showed outstanding bravery.
"Their actions exemplify the character and professionalism of officers across the country who place themselves into dangerous or life-threatening situations.
"Isabelle and Ross are both a credit to policing and I would like to congratulate them, on behalf of Gwent Police, for their nomination."
A man and a woman from the Caerphilly area were later jailed for offences relating to the ownership of the dog responsible for the fatal attack.