Stradey Park Hotel: Legal action starts to stop asylum seeker plan
Legal action has been launched by a council in a bid to stop plans to house asylum seekers in a hotel.
Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, is set to put up as many as 241 people despite concerns expressed by residents and the Refugee Council.
Last week 95 staff were told they were losing their jobs at the business.
The Home Office has said the plans were necessary and it was listening to the views of the community.
Now, Carmarthenshire council leader Darren Price has announced legal action against a number of associated companies and business directors.
He said: "Carmarthenshire County Council have commenced legal proceedings against Gryphon Leisure Limited, Sterling Woodrow Limited, Clearsprings Ready Homes Limited, Robert Horwood and Gareth Street regarding the material change of use without planning permission of the Stradey Park Hotel, Llanelli.
"The case has been listed for a hearing on 7 July at the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London.
"The council is unable to make further comment at this time due to the need to respect the legal process that is underway."
It is not the first time an authority has launched action to stop properties being used to house asylum seekers.
In May, West Lindsey District Council lost its attempt to get an injunction against work to prepare RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, for asylum seekers.
And in June Braintree council lost a High Court appeal over Home Office plans to house asylum seekers at a former airbase.
The UK government and the hotel owners have been approached for comment.