NHS at 75: New Aneurin Bevan train unveiled for anniversary
- Published
A new train named after Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS, has been unveiled on the eve of the health service's 75th anniversary.
Train operator Great Western Rail (GWR) unveiled the train at Newport station, the closest station to Bevan's hometown of Tredegar.
The train was unveiled by the first baby born under the NHS, Aneira Thomas.
Lisa Cleminson, from Transport for Wales said Aneurin Bevan is "such an important person in Welsh history".
"Everyone in the rail industry will be pleased to see the Aneurin Bevan train stopping at stations along the South Wales mainline," she added.
The unveiling of the train is one of many events taking place across the UK marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS on Wednesday.