Covid: PPE shortage when nurse Leilani Medel died
- Published
Hospital staff had to use bin bags as PPE in the early months of the Covid pandemic, an inquest has heard.
On 9 April 2020, Leilani Medel, 41, became one of the first health workers in Wales to die of Covid.
Consultant Dr Joseph Riddell told Pontypridd Coroner's Court there were "huge shortages" of PPE at the time.
A coroner said, on the balance of probabilities, Mrs Medel contracted Covid at the care home where she worked and he gave a narrative conclusion.
However, David Regan said it was not possible to put her death down to industrial disease.
Mrs Medel and her husband were both on ventilators in adjacent hospital beds in the days before she died, the hearing was told.
Dr Riddell, the intensive care consultant at Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, when Mrs Medel was admitted, said there was a "gradual deterioration" in her condition "every day".
He said it would have been difficult for Mrs Medel's employer - Anwen Care Home - to provide adequate PPE to prevent Covid transmission.
He explained that even staff in the Princess of Wales hospital were having to source and buy their own PPE at the time.
"We were using binbags at that point", he said.
"That's in the best-resourced part of the health sector. I'm not surprised by how little the care homes had and that is a tragedy in itself."
Dr Riddell said Mrs Medel was taken to intensive care and placed on a ventilator alongside with her husband on 1 April, adding that that is "not something that's done lightly".
"All we were doing was trying to buy time for her body to clear the virus," he said.
"I vividly remember looking at both of them, communicating with her family."
Mrs Medel died on 9 April 2020 and Dr Riddell said he was "by her bedside when she died".
He said that it was "very difficult" for staff on the intensive care ward as Mrs Medel "was well known to a number of our Filipino nurses... as it's a small community".
In a previous hearing, the coroner heard one patient, who was later diagnosed with Covid, coughed in the direction of Mrs Medel's face.