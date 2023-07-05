Cardiff: Ely crash death teens to be buried in same plot
- Published
The two teenagers who died in an e-bike crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff will be buried in the same plot as they were best friends, their families said.
The joint funeral for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, will be held in Ely, the Diocese of Llandaff added.
Their deaths, which happened after they were followed by a police van, sparked unrest in the suburb of Ely on 22 May.
About 200 motorbikes, two limousines, four hearses and eight Rolls Royce cars will form the procession.
This element of the funeral has been arranged by their friends, the diocese said.
Following their deaths, a riot broke out in Ely leading to nine arrests and 15 officers being injured on Monday 22 May.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has launched an investigation into their deaths and South Wales Police's actions.
A few days after the boys died, a vigil attended by about 800 people included the release of hundreds of blue balloons, at the request of the bereaved families.
Speaking ahead of the funeral, the Rev'd Canon Jan Gould said: "It's important for the family especially, but actually for the whole community have some closure now and to begin to move on.
"My hope is that moving on from this now, the community can begin to rebuild. And hopefully the families will find some peace from the service."
During the service, a moment of silence will be held and Canon Jan will be preaching about the Gospel passage of Jesus stilling in the storm.
She added: "I'm going to be talking about how grief can sometimes feel like a storm that's overwhelming and we don't know how to feel.
"We can have all kinds of feelings that we can't manage and I'm going to be encouraging them to reach out for that peace that Jesus brought when he stilled the storm and that he longs to still the storms of our lives."
Road closures are being managed by Cardiff council and local schools will also close due to the number of mourners expected.
The service will begin at 13:00 BST at Church of the Resurrection in Ely on Thursday.