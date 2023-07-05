Lecturer strikes: Welsh graduations and degree marks delayed
Some students in Wales will not graduate on time or with their final grades due to a marking boycott.
Cardiff University confirmed some would graduate with an unclassified degree while Swansea University said up to 70 would have their graduations delayed.
The University and College Union boycott is part of a pay dispute.
On Wednesday, the new student union president at Cardiff University launched a petition calling for an end to the dispute.
In a joint statement with her fellow sabbatical officers, Angie Flores Acuña said the graduation disruption marked "another failure for students".
They said the support of students for those striking had been "loud and clear".
A Cardiff University spokesman confirmed some students would receive an unclassified degree "for the time being", and the university was "currently unable to provide an outcome" for some other degrees.
The university said it was "painfully aware that those students who are affected are feeling deeply disappointed, worried and anxious".
The spokesman said graduation ceremonies will be going ahead later in July but students could postpone until 2024 if they wished.
Meanwhile, Swansea University said a "small group" - less than 70 students out of a total of 2,500 - would be unable to graduate on time as a result of the marking and assessment delays.
A spokesperson said: "We are working diligently to ensure that award outcomes are promptly confirmed for all students. We encourage our students to reach out to their faculties should they have any queries or concerns."
Aberystwyth University said all students eligible to graduate would do so, 99.8% with their definitive degree marks.
The "remaining students" would be getting an honours degree, with the mark subject to be revised upwards at a later date.
Graduating students at Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Wrexham Glyndwr University and Bangor University will all receive their final marks and graduate as planned, the universities confirmed.
The action by UCU union members follows a UK-wide dispute over pay and conditions and affects 140 institutions.
It began on 20 April and the union said it would continue until employers made an improved offer on pay and conditions.
University of South Wales have been contacted for comment.