Swansea fire: Muhammad Esmael, three, died in bedroom
- Published
A boy who died in a fire was found in a bedroom of his home after the inferno broke out, an inquest opening has heard.
Three-year-old Muhammad Esmael died from exposure to the flames and things burning around him in the house fire in West Cross, Swansea, on Saturday.
Muhammad's father, Naemat Lawa Esmael, 51, was found lying on the front lawn and died in hospital on Monday.
The inquest heard he died after suffering 81% burns.
He also had multiple organ failure and severe inhalation injuries.
The court at Swansea Guildhall heard the cause of the fire was unknown.
When ambulance and fire crews arrived, an upstairs bedroom at the house was ablaze.
The police and fire service are investigating, but there is not believed to have been third-party involvement.
The funerals of Muhammad and his father were held on Thursday at Swansea's mosque and Islamic community centre, in the city's St Helen's Road.
The inquest was adjourned until 9 January 2024.