Adell Cowan: Murderer boyfriend jailed for at least 25 years
A man who murdered his girlfriend in a "brutal and callous" attack must serve at least 25 years behind bars.
Carl Silcox, 45, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly county, claimed he had woken up to find Adell Cowan, 43, dead in bed next him.
But he had attacked her with a wooden broom handle, injuring her face, head and causing "serious internal injuries" in October 2020.
He will serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for release.
Silcox dialled 999 shortly after midnight on 18 October 2020, to tell police that Ms Cowan had died.
When emergency crews arrived they discovered she had been dead for several hours and officers found blood-stained clothing and bedsheets at the scene.
The trial heard Silcox told the operator: "I woke up and my missus is dead. I'm Carl Silcox I've just come to the phone box now. I lost my mobile phone."
When asked if he could perform CPR, he replied: "She's dead mate, she's cold as ice, I don't know if she choked on her spit or whatever."
Gordon Cole KC, prosecuting, said a post-mortem examination was unable to identify "any natural explanation for Adell Cowan's death".
He said: "There was bruising and swelling to her face, to her head, to her neck. There were 13 rib fractures, five posterior rib fractures, fractures to her back."
Mr Cole also described a catalogue of severe internal injuries.
The judge said Ms Cowan was "particularly vulnerable" as she was an alcoholic and Silcox made "baseless claims" she was a sex worker during his trial.
Silcox denied murder and manslaughter but was found guilty by a jury.
John Benson KC, defending, said: "The defendant lived alone and had no friends. The only person he could call a friend was the person who he killed."
Judge Tracy Lloyd Clarke told Silcox: "For reasons unknown you repeatedly and seriously assaulted Ms Cowan, including using a broom handle as a weapon.
"Your actions were brutal and callous and you have brought immense grief to those who knew and loved Adell Cowan."
In a victim impact statement, Ms Cowan's niece, Starr Richards, said the time since her death had been "a living hell for our family."
"We have been waiting for both answers and justice. Although to some degree we have received some closure we are still no clearer as to why Adell was taken from us," she added.