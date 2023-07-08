Caerphilly: Man, 58, dies in motorcycle and car crash
A 58-year-old man has died following a crash involving two motorcycles and a car.
It happened on the A468 near Bedwas, Caerphilly county, at 17:50 BST on Friday, Gwent Police has said.
The man, from Caerphilly, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are receiving specialist support.
A 70-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.
The force is appealing for information or footage of the incident from anyone travelling on the A468 between the Cedar Tree roundabout and Bedwas between 17:30 and 18:30.