Conwy: New sea scooter law welcomed by harbour master
A law change that saw a legal loophole closed to crack down on sea scooter riders has been welcomed by a local authority.
Conwy council believes it will now be in a better position to prosecute reckless water sport enthusiasts.
Under the new law scooter users risk prison or unlimited fines if they use the vehicles dangerously.
At a harbour advisory committee, councillors heard the change meant the machines were now classed as vessels.
Conwy harbour master Matthew Forbes said one of the first authorities to bring a prosecution was neighbouring Gwynedd council.
He said Conwy was watching keenly.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Forbes told the committee: "Members will be aware we have had lots of issues with jet skis over the years with reckless and dangerous behaviour.
"The problem was there was a court case a number of years ago that decided jet skis were not a vessel in terms of the Merchant Shipping Act so that harbour authorities and port authorities couldn't bring any prosecutions."
The "anomaly" was amended after a campaign, he said.
"The new amendment came in on 31 March, which means local authorities, like ourselves, can now prosecute jet skiers when we believe that, beyond reasonable doubt, they've engaged in reckless behaviour," Mr Forbes said.
Mr Forbes added that after the law change there was an incident in which someone was seriously injured.
"(Gwynedd) are going to be one of the first authorities to bring a prosecution, so it'll be interesting to see how they get on, what standard of proof should be beyond reasonable doubt for what the courts expect," he said.