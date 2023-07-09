Cardiff: Arrest made after man seriously hurt in stabbing
A man has been arrested after a stabbing saw another man, 46, taken to hospital with serious injuries.
South Wales Police said it was called to a report that a man had been stabbed on Taff Embankment, Grangetown, Cardiff, at 20:20 BST on Saturday.
The force said a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact the force.