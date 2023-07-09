Stradey Park Hotel: Llanelli MP urges asylum seeker calm
- Published
An MP has called for calm after a legal bid for an injunction to stop a hotel housing asylum seekers failed.
Dame Nia Griffith made the appeal as up to 241 people are set to arrive at Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire despite opposition.
The county council took action against several associated companies and business directors.
The Home Office has said the plans were necessary and the asylum system was under "incredible" strain.
The Labour Llanelli MP told the Politics Wales on BBC One Wales: "We cannot pretend this is not going to happen, we have to be realistic.
"I would appeal for calm for everybody's sake in the community, and I would appeal to people that where there are genuine concerns and they want to take something up with the contractors, then please come to us as local representatives."
She called on people not to pay attention to "unpleasant stuff" posted online.
One video on social media showed a heavy police presence at the hotel as crowds chanted "Welsh lives matter".
"What is important now is to differentiate between where a resident has a genuine concern about something, and some of the horrible stuff that we have seen on social media," Dame Nia added.
On Monday the council will examine the High Court judgement to see if an appeal is possible.
"If it is the case that there is no further to go then we will have to accept the situation as it is now," she added.
"I think the real problem here is the lack of information we've had from the Home Office about exactly what's going to happen."
Dame Nia said she had consulted with school governors, the council, and the health service to discuss what to do.
"We don't even know how many children are coming, we obviously have to try to find places for them if they do come, so it isn't easy when you don't have much information," she said.
The handling of the matter by the UK government had been "absolutely shocking," she said.
Carmarthenshire council leader Darren Price told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement that the authority was "disappointed" by the court's decision.
"But I have absolutely no regrets in terms of bringing the case to court," he said.
"We absolutely owed it to the residents and businesses of Llanelli, the community of Furnace and more importantly the staff at Stradey Park Hotel and, of course, those who have lost their jobs.
"We are still of the view that the UK government needs to change their approach on this, but clearly the judge will explain his reasons for the judgement tomorrow."
He said he supported Wales' ambition to be a nation of sanctuary but believed taking over entire hotels was not the way to do this.
The hotel, Mr Price said, was a "really important asset".
"The idea that we simply close out the hotel in full and make 95 members of staff and employees (redundant), to me, is unforgivable, particularly in this context of a cost of living crisis."
The Home Office has previously said the number of people arriving in the UK in need of accommodation had reached record levels.
"The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer," a spokesman added.