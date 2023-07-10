Nefyn beach: Fears of coastal path moving due to landslides
A popular coastal path could be moved inland due to fears of landslides in the area, according to local officials.
Town councillors said they're concerned the scenic coastal path that stretches above Nefyn beach towards Porthdinllaen could be re-routed because the land is "very unstable".
One expert has warned threats to coastal paths in Wales will rise due to climate change.Gwynedd council said its priority was the safety of walkers and it was working with Nefyn Town Council on a solution.
There have been concerns regarding the Nefyn coastline for some time with the latest major landslide happening in 2021.
Gruffydd Williams, who represents Nefyn in Gwynedd council, said it would be a "travesty" if the path was lost.
"It's part of the heritage of the local community," he said.
"People have been using it for well over a century. It's used on a daily basis by old and young people and tourists love to come and take in the fantastic views we have here."
Mared Llywelyn Nefyn, the chair of the town council, said the path brings a big economic boost to the area.
"We sent questionnaires out to businesses and all of them state that the path is an integral part of why people come to stay here," she said.
Dr Paula Roberts, from Bangor University, said threat to coastal paths like this one would increase over the next few years due to the increasing impact of climate change.
"More intense weather patterns, more energetic wave patterns and Increasing rainfall… unfortunately it's landslides that will occur," said Dr Roberts.
"The more threats we see across the coastline in Wales, local authorities are going to have to think about moving coastal paths or doing some work to maintain them in their current positions."
Nefyn Town Council said it is formulating a bid to the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund in order to get investment to secure the land.
A Gwynedd council spokesperson said its priority was ensuring the safety of walkers.
"We appreciate that Llwybr Penrallt in an important and popular resource for people and we emphasise it is still open and we have no plans to close it," it said.
"Many landslides have been in Nefyn and Morfa Nefyn in recent times, and unfortunately the reality is we are like to see more as the sea level rises and as we see more extreme weather because of climate change.
"Engineering reports showed recently that Llwybr Penrallt was very unstable. In response we have been looking at options that would ensure access to the coastal path in the long term."