Neath: Postman who died in quad bike crash lost control - inquest
- Published
An off-duty postman died after losing control of his quad bike and crashing on a dual carriageway, an inquest has heard.
Desmond Jones, from Neath, crashed on the northbound carriageway of the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven, Neath Port Talbot, on 2 July.
Swansea coroner's court heard the back of the quad bike started rocking and the 62-year-old hit the crash barrier.
No mechanical faults were found with the quad bike.
Emergency services responded and removed the crash helmet and tried to resuscitate Mr Jones, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute released following his death, Mr Jones's family said "Des" had been the postman for the Cadoxton area of Neath for more than 30 years.
They described him as an "amazing" father and stepfather and "loving" husband and grandfather who would be missed by all who knew him.
The hearing was adjourned until 10 January.