Dylan Thomas' copy of first poetry book up for auction
- Published
Dylan Thomas' personal copy of his first book of poems will be auctioned as part of the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts' literature collection.
The auction - which includes many rare first editions - comes two years after Watts' death.
Thomas' 18 Poems is expected to fetch up to £10,000 when it goes under the hammer in September.
The book includes messages from the poet to two of his love interests.
The collection of poems was first published in December 1934 - a month after Thomas' 20th birthday.
It includes the piece that is said to have made Thomas famous - The Force that Through the Green Fuse Drives the Flower - written when he was just 19.
An inscription written by Thomas in ink inside the book's cover is crossed out, but refers to his first serious girlfriend - the writer, Pamela Hansford Johnson, who he almost married at one stage.
"To Pamela who knows very well the things I'll suggest if she's going to write on the front of this pawky book," it reads.
Another inscription, in pencil, reads "My Own Copy", before a final note - "Given to Emily in 1937" - suggests he presented it to another romance, the American writer, Emily Homes Coleman.
Rock 'n' roll legend Watts, who died in 2021, amassed a number of works by mostly 20th-century authors.
A signed copy of the Great Gatsby leads the collection, with an estimated price of between £200,000-£300,000.
The auction will take place in two parts, a live sale at Christie's headquarters in London on 28 September, and an online sale that runs from 15 to 29 September.
The esteem Thomas is held in by rock 'n 'rollers was highlighted recently when Hollywood star Johnny Depp visited the poet's birthplace in Swansea, ahead of a gig in the city with his band Hollywood Vampires.